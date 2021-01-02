PM Modi lays foundation stone of permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur in Odisha

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur in Odisha. "This decade will be devoted to the development of new Multinational corporations (MNCs) in India. Today's startups are tomorrow's MNCs. These are largely growing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. These startups need able managers and those passing out of these institutions will lead the way," PM Modi said.

"It is our responsibility to get a global recognition for 'brand India'. Those who will be a part of this institution need to encourage development and focus on inclusivity of all," PM Modi said.

Earlier, PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "At 11 AM tomorrow, 2nd January, will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur. Would especially call upon my student friends and those in the world of start-ups to join the programme. India is proud of the rich contributions of IIMs to national progress."

Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal and state chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Union ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were also present on the occasion.