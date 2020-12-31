PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat, via video conference, the PMO said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Over 201 acres of land has been allotted for the institute, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,195 crore and is expected to be completed by mid-2022, the Prime Minister''s Office said.

      Vaccine preparedness in last stages, says PM Modi at AIIMS event

      The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats, the PMO said.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 31, 2020, 11:51 [IST]
