PM Modi lays foundation stone for Defence Corridor in Jhansi

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Defence Corridor in Jhansi on Friday. Jhansi is one of the six nodal points of the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor.

He also laid the foundation stone of doubling of 425-kilometre long Jhansi-Manikpur and Bhimsen-Khairar railway lines. Also, the Prime Minister inaugurated the electrification of 297-kilometre long section of Jhansi - Khairar section and inaugurated Pahari Dam Modernization Project.

Later, PM Modi addressed a public rally after laying foundation stone development projects.

PM Modi said, " Our brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives and these sacrifices will not go in vain.The valour of our security forces has been witnessed by the country and there can be no one in our country who doubts their valour and bravery. Permission has been given to the security forces to decide the way, time for the action ahead."

"Today world's biggest countries are standing with India, " said the PM.

"The culprits of the Pulwama attack will surely get punishment. Our neighboring country has forgotten that this is a new India with a new method. The cruelty that terrorist organizations and their bosses have shown will be dealt with, " said PM Modi.

"It is difficult for our neighbouring country to run everyday business. They are going around the world to "beg" for a bailout. By orchestrating Pulwama like attack, they try to weaken us. But all of us will give befitting reply to this conspiracy.'