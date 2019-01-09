PM Modi lays foundation stone for 30,000 houses under PMAY in Solapur

Solapur, Jan 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday laid foundation for various development projects in Solapur, 190km south of Beed. With this PM Narendra Modi launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll campaign in Maharashtra.

Modi laid the foundation stone for 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the four-lane section of the Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad highway. The project will improve connectivity between Solapur and Marathwada region. Modi is expected to address a public rally in Solapur after the inaugurations.

Underground Sewerage System under AMRUT Mission

Improvement in Water Supply and Sewerage System

Augmentation of Drinking Water Supply from Ujani Dam to Solapur City

These will greatly benefit citizens

The housing project will particularly help Beedi and textile workers. Sanitation and sewerage facilities will also improve. We are committed to furthering 'Ease of Living' for our citizens.

प्रगतीच्या मार्गावर एक पाऊल

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The Prime Minister will fly to Agra from Bidar in Karnataka and reach the rally ground around 3:15 pm, said district authorities.