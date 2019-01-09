  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    PM Modi lays foundation stone for 30,000 houses under PMAY in Solapur

    By
    |

    Solapur, Jan 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday laid foundation for various development projects in Solapur, 190km south of Beed. With this PM Narendra Modi launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll campaign in Maharashtra.

    PM Narendra Modi at the foundation laying ceremony of various development projects in Solapur. Courtesy: ANI news
    PM Narendra Modi at the foundation laying ceremony of various development projects in Solapur. Courtesy: ANI news

    Modi laid the foundation stone for 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the four-lane section of the Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad highway. The project will improve connectivity between Solapur and Marathwada region. Modi is expected to address a public rally in Solapur after the inaugurations.

    • Underground Sewerage System under AMRUT Mission
    • Improvement in Water Supply and Sewerage System
    • Augmentation of Drinking Water Supply from Ujani Dam to Solapur City
    • These will greatly benefit citizens

    The housing project will particularly help Beedi and textile workers. Sanitation and sewerage facilities will also improve. We are committed to furthering 'Ease of Living' for our citizens.

    Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The Prime Minister will fly to Agra from Bidar in Karnataka and reach the rally ground around 3:15 pm, said district authorities.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi bjp maharshtra

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue