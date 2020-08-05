PM Modi performs 'bhoomi pujan', lays first brick at 12.44.08 pm for construction for Ram Mandir

YouTube
    Ayodhya, Aug 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone at 12.44.08 for construction of grand Ram Mandir. Nine bricks have been kept here. They were sent by the devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. There are 2.75 lakh such bricks with the engraving Jai Shri Ram the priest presiding over the Bhumi Pujan said.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

      PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News

      PM Modi lays first brick for construction for Ram Mandir, performs Pushpanjali Arti
      Image Courtesy @ANI

      Wearing traditional dhoti-kurta, the Prime Minister performed Pushpanjali Arti.

      He was welcomed at the Saket helipad by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

      Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Full text of PM Narendra Modi’s speech

      The ground-breaking ceremony by Prime Minister Modi for the temple's construction, in the presence of leading lights of Hindutva movement including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, is being held on a day which coincides with the first anniversary of the annulment of Article 370, a key ideological plank for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

      Prior to the function, the Prime Minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi Temple, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday. From Hanumangarhi Temple, the Prime Minister will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.

      He will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling. Modi will subsequently perform 'bhoomi poojan'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

