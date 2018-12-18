PM Modi to lay foundation stone of two metro corridors in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will launch infrastructure and housing projects worth around Rs 41,000 crore in the state.

He will lay the foundation stone of two metro corridors - Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro and Dahisar-Mira-Bhayander Metro in Maharashtra.

The Rs 8,416-crore 24.9-km long Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro-5 corridor is expected to carry around 2.29 lakh commuters daily in 2021, with the entire system designed for six-coach trains. The corridor will have 17 stations.

The 10.3-km elevated Dahisar-Mira Bhayander metro-9 corridor, comprising eight stations, is expected to be completed by 2022, and the cost of the project is estimated at Rs 6,607 crore.

He will also launch 90,000 units under the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) and LIG (Low Income Group) housing scheme. The event will also see the launch of Navi Mumbai town planning authority City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra's (Cidco) mass housing scheme worth Rs 18,000 crore, which offers around 89,771 affordable homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

However, the opposition party in Maharashtra called the inauguration of projects as political stunt before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

NCP leader and legislator Jitendra Awhad Monday said the BJP government in Maharashtra has organised the foundation stone laying ceremony of Mumbai metro's fifth line with an eye on the 2019 elections.

