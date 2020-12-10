PM Modi launches work for ambitious Central Vista complex in Delhi

Full potential of SAARC can only be realised in atmosphere free of terror, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 10:

New Delhi, Dec 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday performed a ground-breaking ceremony in the heart of Delhi to mark the symbolic launch of the new parliament building as part of an ambitious Central Vista plan.

To chants by six priests, the Prime Minister performed the rituals around a holy pyre organised in a flower-decked marquee. Prominent invitees were seen at the ceremony.

According to reports, the construction cannot begin for now with the Supreme Court hearing petitions challenging the project.

The new parliament building is the centrepiece of the Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista project to refurbish government buildings and make over a 3-km stretch between the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan to the iconic war memorial India Gate.

The proposed four-storied parliament building will cost nearly Rs 1,000 crore and is expected to be completed in time for the country's 75th Independence Day in August 2022.

It is reportedly said that the building will seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha Chamber with an option to increase to 1,224 Members during Joint Sessions.

Each Member of Parliament will be provided with a 40 sq meter office space in the redeveloped Shram Shakti Bhawan, which will be completed by 2024.

The new building will also showcase the country's glorious heritage, with contributions from artisans and sculptors from across the country.