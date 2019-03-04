PM Modi launches 'One Nation-One Card' in Ahmedabad

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Ahmedabad , Mar 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched One Nation-One Card in Ahmadabad on Monday.

PM Modi said, "After many attempts, One Nation-One Card will become a reality. You will be able to withdraw money, will be able to shop and travel in a metro or use other means of transportation, using a common mobility card."

One Nation-One Card is on the lines of London, Singapore and many other international metropolises. It is for public transport that will entail connectivity between various modes of transport.

Speaking at a mobility summit in September 2018, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had said a single card would bring seamless connectivity between various modes of transport. The card will allow people to travel hassle-free on the bus, metro and even suburban trains.

"The focus of our mobility strategy is on sustainable modes of public transport, transport oriented planning, digitisation, among others. The objective of the strategy is to plan for the citizens of India first, rather than focussing on vehicles alone, by providing sustainable mobility and accessibility by switching to a cleaner mode of transportation such as electric, ethanol, methanol, CNG, LNG and hydrogen fuel cells," Kant said at the "Future Mobility Summit-2018-India's Move to NextGen Transport Systems".