    PM Modi launches financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on 'Balram jayanti', 'Hal Chhath' and 'Dau janmotsav', and said to mark the occasion, and also launched a financing facility of Rs one lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

    Lessons from Swachhta Mission important in fighting coronavirus: PM Modi

    Modi also released the sixth instalment of funds of Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme. The scheme has also been instrumental in supporting farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.

    ''Rs 17,000 crores of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi have been deposited into bank accounts of 8.5 crore farmers with a single click. No middlemen or commission, it went straight to farmers. I am satisfied because the objective of the scheme is being fulfilled,'' Modi said.

    In a series of tweets in Hindi, he extended greetings, especially to the farming community on the occasion. Hal chhath is a festival dedicated to Balaram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna.

