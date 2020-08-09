PM Modi launches financing facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on 'Balram jayanti', 'Hal Chhath' and 'Dau janmotsav', and said to mark the occasion, and also launched a financing facility of Rs one lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

Modi also released the sixth instalment of funds of Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme. The scheme has also been instrumental in supporting farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.

''Rs 17,000 crores of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi have been deposited into bank accounts of 8.5 crore farmers with a single click. No middlemen or commission, it went straight to farmers. I am satisfied because the objective of the scheme is being fulfilled,'' Modi said.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he extended greetings, especially to the farming community on the occasion. Hal chhath is a festival dedicated to Balaram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna.