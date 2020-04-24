PM Modi launches eGramSwaraj portal, Swamitva Scheme during interaction with sarpanches across India

India

New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the sarpanches across the country via video-conferencing. All sarpanches joined the interaction via Doordarshan from their respective homes adhering to social distancing norms.

The sarpanches were seen sharing their views with the Prime Minister by joining the interaction at a common service centre close to them.

While addressing the sarpanches, PM Modi launched the eGramSwaraj portal and mobile app. He also introduced Swamitva Scheme. This scheme provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India, demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas. This would be done by the use of latest surveying methods.

PM Modi further went on to say that it is right that the novel coronavirus has created a lot of problems to the people that we never imagined.

He also said that the deadly virus has taught a new lesson. The biggest message that the coronavirus has sent to the people is that all have to be strong.

"Without a will and being strong, we cannot overcome this situation," PM Modi said.

"These changing times have reminded us that we have to be stronger. Our gram panchayats have a big role to play in fighting this pandemic. Stronger the panchayats, the better the fight and better the development," PM Modi added.

PM Modi further went on to explain the eGram Swaraj portal and app claiming that these would have details of the progress of the funds. It would also have all other details like funds and how they have been used. The public will know how the funds are spent and this would ensure transparency.

The portal and app would start in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra, Haryana and Uttarakhand. Based on the feedbacks, the changes would be made and implement it in the rest of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the villages and said that villages have made a commendable job in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and has shown the way with social distancing.