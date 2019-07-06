BJP Membership Drive Launched: ‘Size of the cake matters’, says Modi on $5 trillion economy goal

Varanasi, July 06: After its thumping victory in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is now focussing on strengthening the organisation with a massive membership drive. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the saffron parties massive drive from Varanasi aiming to increase its membership by 20 per cent.

Anyone can become member of BJP by giving a missed call on mobile number 8980808080. The membership drive will include all section of society, including small vendors, vegetable sellers, marginalised section of the society.

"It is essential for all of you (BJP workers) to understand what is meant by $5 trillion economy, not only because you need to explain it people but also to give it back to those who think India cannot achieve this goal," said PM Modi at the launch of BJP's nationwide membership drive from Varanasi.

"New India is extremely eager to progress," said PM Modi explaining as to why every should know on $5 trillion economy goal.

He said "it's an English saying "size of the cake matters" which implies the bigger the economy the more the people will be benefitted."

"Our vision is for the next 10 years and this five-year-target is only the first step towards it as is indicated by the Budget that was presented yesterday," he said.

"Water is required everywhere, be it for cooking, cleaning, for use in toilets and many more. To ensure look after the water needs of every house in the country ('Har Ghar ko Jal') a special Jal Shakti ministry has been dedicated for the purpose," said PM Modi in Varanasi.

The drive will also coincides with the birth anniversary of BJP's founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

Earlier in the day, Modi unveiled the statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shashtri at Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport and a plantation drive was also laucnhed from Anand Kanan Vatika.

Ahead of the visit, PM Modi tweeted and said that that he would share his thoughts on the Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

All senior leaders will be participating in this membership drive. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will participate in the drive in Jaipur, BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad and Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur. Smriti Irani will be in Amethi to launch the drive at Gauriganj party office.

The drive will conclude on August 11.