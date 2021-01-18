PM Modi launches Ahmedabad, Surat Metro Rail projects

PM Modi to flag off 8 connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadiya with various parts of nation

New Delhi, Jan 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and the Surat Metro Rail Project via video-conferencing.

The PM had earlier said that today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat's leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 AM.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said the metro projects will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to the two cities in Gujarat.

The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 km long with two corridors. The 22.8-km-long corridor-I is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir, while the 5.4-km-long corridor-II is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of the Phase-II project is ₹ 5,384 crore, a statement issued by the PMO said.

The Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 km long and comprises two corridors. The 21.61-km-long corridor-I is from Sarthana to Dream City, while the 18.74-km-long corridor-II is from Bhesan to Saroli.

The total completion cost of the project is ₹ 12,020 crore, the PMO said.