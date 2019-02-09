PM Modi in Northeast Updates: Previous govts neglected Arunachal for decades, says PM Modi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Itanagar, capital of Arunachal Pradesh, to inaugurate several development projects.

PM will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Greenfield Airport at Hollongi. The strategically important airport will boost the economic growth of the region.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. It will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang Valley for civilians as well as security forces throughout the year. The tunnel will reduce travel time to Tawang by an hour and boost tourism and related economic activities in the region.

Also, PM Modi will dedicate a new TV Channel DD Arun Prabha at Itanagar. The channel will be the 24th channel operated by Doordarshan.

Also read: First time a CM sat on Dharna to protect looters, says PM Modi; Mamata hits back

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a permanent campus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at Arunachal Pradesh. This is the third Film and Television Institute of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the first two being FTII Pune and SRFTI Kolkata. It said this institute will provide a boost to the talented youngsters of the North-East in film and television sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on 2-day visit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.

PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on Friday evening on a two-day visit to North East. Prime Minister will reach Itanagar from Guwahati this morning and unveil a series of development projects at IG Park.

He will be in Agartala to dedicate Garjee - Belonia Railway Line to the nation at Swami Vivekananda Stadium. This was stated by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

This line will boost Tripura as the gateway to South and Southeast Asia. Mr Modi will also inaugurate New Complex of Tripura Institute of Technology at Narsingarh.

In the last two years, around 1000 villages have been connected through roads. The work of Trans Arunachal highway is also under progress. In an effort to connect all the capitals of North East states, Itanagar has also been connected with the Railways: PM Modi Tezu airport was built over 50 years but no govt envisioned to connect people of this state with other parts of the country. We expanded the airport by spending around Rs 125 crore: PM Modi Our govt allocated Rs 44,000 crore fund to Arunachal Pradesh which is double the amount provided by the previous government: PM Modi "Previous governments neglected this state for decades but we are here to change this. New India can only be built if North East can be developed well, " says PM Modi. PM Modi: Today I got the opportunity to inaugurate or lay foundation of projects worth Rs 4,000 crore. Additional projects worth Rs 13,000 crore is in progress in the stat PM Modi says, "Arunachal Pradesh is a land of rising sun. It’s a confidence of the country". PM Modi lays foundation stone and inaugurates development projects at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh https://t.co/aQrdiP3FDu — BJP (@BJP4India) February 9, 2019 PM Modi lays foundation stone and inaugurates development projects at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh PM Modi in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh: I would like to congratulate the state and the CM that every household here now has electricity connection under 'Saubhagya' scheme. What Arunachal Pradesh achieved today will soon be achieved by the entire nation.

(With Agency inputs)