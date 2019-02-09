  • search
    PM Modi to launch projects, address rallies in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura today

    New Delhi, Feb 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura to inaugurate several projects and address public rallies on Saturday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo
    PM Modi arrived in Guwahati on Friday evening on a two-day visit to North East. Prime Minister will reach Itanagar from Guwahati this morning and unveil a series of development projects at IG Park.

    PM will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Greenfield Airport at Hollongi. The strategically important airport will boost the economic growth of the region.

    Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. It will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang Valley for civilians as well as security forces throughout the year. The tunnel will reduce travel time to Tawang by an hour and boost tourism and related economic activities in the region.

    Also, PM Modi will dedicate a new TV Channel DD Arun Prabha for Arunachal Pradesh at Itanagar. The channel will be the 24th channel operated by Doordarshan.

    The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a permanent campus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at Arunachal Pradesh. This is the third Film and Television Institute of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the first two being FTII Pune and SRFTI Kolkata. It said this institute will provide a boost to the talented youngsters of the North-East in film and television sector.

    He will be in Agartala to  dedicate Garjee - Belonia Railway Line to the nation at Swami Vivekananda Stadium. This was stated by Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

    This line will boost Tripura as the gateway to South and Southeast Asia. Mr Modi will also inaugurate New Complex of Tripura Institute of Technology at Narsingarh.

    (With Agenvcy inputs)

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 9:20 [IST]
