PM Modi to launch multiple projects in Maharashtra today

    Nagpur, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nagpur (Maharashtra) on Saturday. He will launch multiple projects in the state today. The Prime Minister will visit Yavatmal and Dhule, in Maharashtra.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo
    At Yavatmal, PM will inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School, at Nanded through the press of a button. The school has a total capacity of 420 students with the state of the art facilities. It will help in improving the quality of education amongst tribal students and also provide an avenue for their overall growth and personal development.

    PM will hand over the keys to selected beneficiaries for the e-Gruh Pravesh of houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

    PM will flag-off Ajni (Nagpur)- Pune Train through video link. The train comprises of three tier air conditioned coaches and will provide overnight service between Nagpur and Pune. The foundation stone of roads under central road fund (CRF) will be laid through the press of button.

    PM will also distribute certificates/ cheques under Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) to women SHGs. MSRLM aims at social mobilization towards financial inclusion which helps in ensuring farm and non-farm livelihoods opportunity through the facilitation of door-step delivery of financial services.

    At Dhule:

    PM will later visit Dhule in Maharashtra. There he will inaugurate Lower Panazara medium Project under PMKSY. The Project was included in Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojana (PMKSY) in 2016-17. It has a total water storage capacity of 109.31 MCum with Irrigation Potential of 7585 hectares benefitting about 21 villages of Dhule district.

    PM will lay the foundation stone of Sulwade Jamphal Kanoli Lift Irrigation Scheme. This scheme envisages lifting 9.24 TMC of flood water from river Tapi in 124 days of the monsoon season. It is proposed to irrigate 33367 hectares area of about 100 villages of Dhule district.

    Foundation stone of Dhule City Water Supply Scheme under AMRUT will be laid by PM. It will ensure water availability to boost industrial and commercial growth.

    He will lay the foundation stone of Dhule-Nardana railway Line and Jalgaon - Manmad 3rd Railway Line. PM will Flag-off Bhusaval- Bandra Khandesh Express Train through a video link. It is an overnight train and will provide direct connectivity between Mumbai and Bhusawal. The train will run three days a week.

    He will inaugurate Jalgaon-Udhana Doubling and electrification Rail Project. The project will increase the capacity of ferrying passengers as well as goods. It will act as a catalyst for the development of Nandurbar, Vyara, Dharangaon and other places on the section.

    Saturday, February 16, 2019, 10:25 [IST]
