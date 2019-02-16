Maharashtra: PM Modi launches development projects in Yavatmal

  • search
    Yavatmal, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his stand on anti-terror operations in the wake of attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama. 

    Addressing a public rally in Yavatmal, PM Modi said, "I know that we are all in immense pain after what happend in Pulwama, I understand your anger. Two sons from Maharashtra lost their lives in the attack, their sacrifice won't go in vain.

    "Terror organisations who have committed this crime, no matter how much they try to hide, they will be punished. Security forces have been given full freedom," said PM Modi.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo
    At Yavatmal, PM inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential School, at Nanded through the press of a button. The school has a total capacity of 420 students with the state of the art facilities. It will help in improving the quality of education amongst tribal students and also provide an avenue for their overall growth and personal development.

    Later, PM handed over the keys to selected beneficiaries for the e-Gruh Pravesh of houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

    PM Modi flagged-off Ajni (Nagpur)- Pune Train through video link. The train comprises of three tier air conditioned coaches and will provide overnight service between Nagpur and Pune. The foundation stone of roads under central road fund (CRF) will be laid through the press of button.

    Also, the PM distributed certificates/ cheques under Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) to women SHGs. MSRLM aims at social mobilization towards financial inclusion which helps in ensuring farm and non-farm livelihoods opportunity through the facilitation of door-step delivery of financial services.

