PM Modi lauds services of Indian Coast Guard on its 45th Raising Day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi lauded the services of the Indian Coast Guard and greeted its personnel and families on the foundation day of the force.

The Indian Coast Guard is today celebrating its 45th Raising Day today.

"On the Foundation Day of the Indian Coast Guard, my greetings to all their personnel and their families. Our Coast Guard is courageously ensuring our seas are safe. We are proud of their professionalism and impeccable service," PM Modi said on Twitter.

The Ministry of Defence said that the Indian Coast Guard has played a significant role in securing the Indian Coasts. The ministry also said that the ICG was enforcing regulations within the maritime zones of India.

The ICG was incepted on February 1 1977. On an average, the Coast Guard saves one line every second day at sea. Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, the ICG has maintained 24x7 vigil in the Exclusive Economic Zone by deploying 50 ships and 12 aircraft daily.

True to its motto, Vayam Rakshamah, which means we protect, the ICG has to its credit saved over 10,000 lives and has apprehended 14,000 miscreants since its inception.