PM Modi lauds police forces on Police Commemoration Day

India

New Delhi, Oct 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty and said police personnel always give their best without hesitation.

In his message on Police Commemoration Day, PM Modi said from preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting COVID-19, police personnel always give their best without hesitation.

"We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens," he tweeted. The prime minister added, "Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered."

The history of Commemoration Day dates back to October 21, 1959, when Chinese forces ambushed a patrol party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 10 jawans lost their lives as they continued to fight for the country at the Indo-Tibetan border.

This day intends to pay tribute to martyred police personnel who laid down their lives to ensure the safety of others. Chief Minister, Home Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs and top police personnel will review the parade and pay tributes to martyrs.