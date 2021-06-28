PM Modi lauds economic measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Addiction is neither cool nor a style statement: PM Modi on International Day against Drug Abuse

New Delhi, June 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the economic measures to revive sectors suffering due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that it will "enhance public health facilities, especially in under-served areas, boost private investment in medical infrastructure and augment critical human resources".

The Prime Minister also said that special focus has been placed on "strengthening healthcare facilities for our children". PM Modi was referring to the additional funding of Rs 23,220 crore for setting up paediatric beds and facilities in hospitals, announced by Sitharaman earlier today.

In a series of tweet, PM Modi also said that the measures will help stimulate economic activities, boost production and exports and generate employment. "Result linked Power Distribution Scheme and streamlined processes for PPP projects and Asset Monetisation demonstrates our Government's continuing commitment to reforms," he added in the same post.

Announcing a set of measures for reviving the economy battered by a severe second wave of COVID-19, Sitharaman also announced a Rs 50,000 crore credit guarantee scheme for setting up of medical or health infrastructure by private hospitals in cities other than eight metropolitan cities.

To boost tourism, the government waived off visa fee for the first five lakh travellers coming to India once the international travel resumes, as per the announcements by the finance minister.

The Union Finance Minister also announced a credit guarantee scheme to facilitate new lending among the smallest borrowers and stated that this includes the 'stressed borrowers'.

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 21:06 [IST]