PM Modi lauds CISR on foundation day

New Delhi, Sep 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on its foundation day on Saturday, saying it has been at the forefront of furthering scientific research and innovation in India.

In a tweet, Modi added the organisation has also been playing a valuable role in fighting COVID-19.

"Greetings to all those associated with CSIR on its Foundation Day. CSIR is at the forefront of furthering scientific research and innovation in India. They have also been playing a valuable role in fighting COVID-19. Best wishes to CSIR for its future endeavours," he said.