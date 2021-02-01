Budget 2021 shows India's confidence and will instil self-confidence in the world: PM Modi

Budget a let down like never before; Sitharaman deceived poor, migrants: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Feb 01: Minutes after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it has been presented amid unprecedented circumstances.

PM Modi further said that today's Budget expressed India's confidence and instilled self-confidence in the world. "The Budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society," PM Modi said.

"We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, new openings for our youth, a new high to human resources, develop new regions for infrastructure, walking towards technology & bring new reforms with this Budget," PM Modi added.

Earlier, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Monday while reacting to the Budget 2021, said that the Union Budget 2021, that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had raised a lot of expectations and has "fulfilled" them.

Speaking to media, Rajiv Kumar said, "In my opinion, Finance Minister had raised a lot of expectations regarding Budget 2021 and she has fulfilled all of them. Given the current times, the Budget is focussed on India's growth and is tailored to accelerate the growth rate."

On Monday, FM Sitharaman in Budget 2021 proposals said that the government will rationalise customs duty on gold and silver. Currently, gold attracts 12.5 per cent import duty.

The government has cut customs duty on gold and silver to 7.5 per cent from 12.5 per cent. Indian imports bulk of its gold and silver requirements.

"Since the duty was raised from 10 per cent in July 2019, prices of precious metals have shot up and to bring it closer to previous levels, we are rationalizing custom duty on gold and silver," the finance minister said.