  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi is Pakistan’s poster boy, not us: Rahul hits back

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 07: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbing him as the "poster boy of Pakistan" for hugging former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and inviting the country's spy agency ISI to Pathankot after the IAF base was attacked.

    Gandhi's remarks came after the Prime Minister on Tuesday called the opposition as "poster boys of Pakistan" for seeking proof of the IAF's action on a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

    PM Modi is Pakistan’s poster boy, not us: Rahul hits back
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    "He is the Pakistan's poster boy, not us," said Gandhi, hitting back at Modi for having publicly hugged Sharif during his swearing-in ceremony and later when he visited Pakistan to wish him on his birthday.

    Also Read | PM did 'bypass surgery' in Rafale deal, investigate him too: Rahul Gandhi

    The Congress president also targeted the Prime Minister for inviting Pakistan's spy agency ISI to India to probe the Pathankot terror attack.

    He said he had seen the views of the families of the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack, who had raised questions on the impact of the air strike in Pakistan, asserting that the Congress had also said this.

    PTI

    More rafale deal NewsView All

    Read more about:

    rafale deal rahul gandhi pakistan

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 14:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue