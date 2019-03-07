PM Modi is Pakistan’s poster boy, not us: Rahul hits back

By PTI

New Delhi, Mar 07: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbing him as the "poster boy of Pakistan" for hugging former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and inviting the country's spy agency ISI to Pathankot after the IAF base was attacked.

Gandhi's remarks came after the Prime Minister on Tuesday called the opposition as "poster boys of Pakistan" for seeking proof of the IAF's action on a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

"He is the Pakistan's poster boy, not us," said Gandhi, hitting back at Modi for having publicly hugged Sharif during his swearing-in ceremony and later when he visited Pakistan to wish him on his birthday.

The Congress president also targeted the Prime Minister for inviting Pakistan's spy agency ISI to India to probe the Pathankot terror attack.

He said he had seen the views of the families of the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack, who had raised questions on the impact of the air strike in Pakistan, asserting that the Congress had also said this.

