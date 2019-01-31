PM Modi is not King Kong: Yechury

Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Communist Party of India- Marxist, CPI (M), General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not the 'King Kong'.

In an article to be published in the forthcoming issue of Peoples Democracy, the CPI (M) leader castigated "the belligerent bravado" that Modi is the 'King Kong' against whom every other force is coming together to defeat him.

"PM MODI is clearly rattled by reading the writing on the wall concerning the outcome of the 2019 general elections. As a result, he is doling out various excuses and reasons in order to portray the efforts for unity, that is emerging among the secular opposition for the ouster of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) from government, as an act of either opportunism, an act of money bags getting together or an act of sheer desperation; that it is Modi versus the rest in the forthcoming elections," writes Yechury.

He says that it was always clear that the advantage the BJP and Modi had in 2014 of a dispersed opposition allowed them to gain a majority and form the government by merely eliciting the support of 31 percent of the electorate.

"A repetition is no longer possible in the forthcoming elections... now with the state level understandings emerging in the major states that send a large number of MPs to the Lok Sabha, this possibility does not appear to work in 2019. This is the first reason for the panic that is growing in the BJP camp."

The Left leader says that it must be recollected that in 2014 when Modi assumed office of the PM there were 42 parties that supported the BJP and many of them joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA),But of those who were part of the NDA and who had MPs in the Lok Sabha many have now withdrawn their support to the BJP and exited the NDA.

"First of all, it must be understood that the ruination of the Indian economy apart from the ruination of the constitutional institutions and the social unity amongst the people has generated a deep discontent amongst the people over the last 57 months," writes Yechury.

He further states that "added element to this discontent is the brazen loot of our public money and people's money that Modi government is facilitating by patronising and giving protection to such elements who have looted our country".

He opines that "this loot, along with the growing economic burdens, is what is creating the parameters on the basis of which the elections are going to be fought".

The Left leader also says that the BJP didn't do anything for the Ayodhya issue and when the elections are round the corner then it wishes to exploit it for its electoral propaganda and electoral polarisation.

He also writes about Rafale issue, unpaid bank loans, farmer issues, attacks on the Dalits and Muslim minorities, erosion of the Constitutional institutions and authorities.

Yechury concludes his article by hoping that a stable secular government will assume office in 2019, post elections.