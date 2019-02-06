  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi is 'jumla raja', his rule 'chaupat raj': Rahul Gandhi

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Hitting out at the government on the issue of unemployment and farmer distress, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi "jumla raja" (king of rhetoric) and his rule "chaupat raj" (regime of ruin).

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    Using Twitter to take a swipe at the prime minister, he tagged a media report on the unemployment situation in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that youth with even PhD degrees are applying for class IV jobs.

    "Farmers do not get the right prices, the youth do not get the right jobs, in 'jumla raja's chaupat raj', no hard working person gets respect," the Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Also Read 'Only one in BJP with some guts': Rahul Gandhi compliments Gadkari

    Gandhi has been highly critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of unemployment and has often accused him of not fulfilling his promise -- before coming to power-- of providing two crore jobs per year to the youth.

    The Congress chief has also attacked Modi for not providing adequate prices to farmers for their produce.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue