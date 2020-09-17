PM Modi is devoted to the service of nation and welfare of poor: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the country's most popular leader is devoted to the service of the nation and welfare of the poor.

Shah also said that under Modi's leadership, the poor and deprived sections of the society have been given a respectable life.

"Birthday greetings to country's most popular leader Prime Minister @narendramodi, who is devoted to the service of the nation and welfare of poor.

"In the form of Modi ji, the country has got a leader who has connected the deprived class with the mainstream of development and laid the foundation of a strong India," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

The home minister said the poor of the country, who have been deprived of their rights for decades, have been provided with houses, electricity, bank accounts and toilets, while poor mothers were provided with gas connections through Ujjwala scheme.

"All of them have been given a respectable life. All this have been possible only due to the unwavering determination and strong will of Prime Minister @narendramodi," he said.

Shah said it is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve 'Maa Bharati' under the leadership of "such a great leader @narendramodi ji who spends every moment of his life making a strong, secure, self-reliant India".

"I, along with crores of people of the country, wish Modi ji good health and a long life," he said. The prime minister turned 70 on Thursday.

Nitish Kumar greets PM:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too greeted PM Modi. Apart from Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai and other NDA leaders in Bihar wished good health and long life to the prime minister.

"Greetings to honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish for his good health and long life," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

As part of the celebrations on the prime minister's birthday, the state BJP doctors' cell has organised a health camp at the party office, BJP media in-charge Pankaj Singh said.

Also, a blood donation camp will be organised by the Patna unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the saffron party's youth wing, at Sahitya Sammelan Bhawan here. It will be inaugurated by state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, Singh said.

BJP Minority Morcha national president Abdul Rasheed Ansari will offer 'chadar' at Mazar Sharif near Patna High Court, praying for the prime minister's long and healthy life, he added.

Delhi LG extends greetings:

Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted the PM Modi and wished him good health and a long life.

Baijal tweeted in Hindi, "Hearty congratulations to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. I pray to the Almighty for good health, and a long and dynamic life for you."

"@narendramodi Wishing you a very happy birthday sir. I pray for your long and healthy life," Kejriwal tweeted.