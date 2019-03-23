PM Modi is Anil Ambani's 'Chowkidar', not of the poor: Rahul Gandhi

Purnia (Bihar), Mar 23: Scaling up the attack on Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday yet again tried to rake up the link between the Rafale deal and the Prime Minister having allegedly recommended industriallist Anil Ambani as an offset partner.

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Purnia, Gandhi said PM Modi is a 'Chowkidar' (Watchman) of Anil Ambani and not the poor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the "Main bhi chowkidar" or "I am also a watchman" campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Ever since coming to power, PM Modi has maintained that is the watchman of the country, in a bid to highlight that he would not let any corruption to take place under his regime.

The Congress had retorted to this by coining a slogan, "chowkidar chor hai", or the nation's "watchman is a thief", which it began using late last year to refer to Modi in connection with allegations of irregularities in the awarding of a defence contract.

"Pehle kehte the mujhe PM banao jo bhi chahte ho mil jaega, ab kehte hain ki hum sab chowkidaar. Chowkidaar gareebon ke ghar main milta hai ya ameeron ke? Vo hain chowkidaar, magar gareebo ke nahi, Anil Ambani ke chowkidaar hain. (Earlier he used to say elect me as PM, and everything owuld be done. Then he said we are all watchmen. Tell me, do poor people have watchmen, or the rich? He (PM Modi) is a watchman, but not of the poor, he is Anil Ambani's watchman)," Rahul said today.

The Congress president further said that he is not afraid of the BJP or the RSS. Rahul Gandhi said he believes in truth and added that he is telling people the truth.

"Wake up youth of Bihar, money is being robbed from your pockets daily," he added.

Rahul Gandhi had on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of not thinking about the welfare of watchmen, "behind whom you are hiding". In a Facebook post, Gandhi tagged a media report about 10,000 watchmen protesting against poor wages.

"At least, think about those behind whom you are hiding," Gandhi said in the post, attacking the Prime Minister who has launched a campaign 'Main bhi chowkidar' (I too am a watchman).

Gandhi has been attacking the Prime Minister accusing him of "theft" in the Rafale deal and has used the slogan "chowkidar chor hai (watchman is thief)" to target him.