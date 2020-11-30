PM Modi to interact with teams working on developing COVID-19 vaccine today: What you should know

PM Modi interacts with three teams working on covid vaccine, hails scientists

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with three teams that are involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine and said they should take extra efforts to inform people in simple language about the vaccine and related matters such as its efficacy.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said that Modi also asked the companies, represented by these teams, to come out with their suggestions and ideas regarding the regulatory processes and related matters.

"PM Narendra Modi had virtual meetings with 3 teams working on developing and manufacturing vaccine for COVID19, today. These teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad," said a statement from Prime Minister's Office.

"The PM appreciated the efforts being taken by the scientists in these companies to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19. The potential of various platforms for vaccine development was also discussed," it added.

PM Modi to interact with teams working on developing COVID-19 vaccine today: What you should know

"PM Modi also asked the companies to come out with their suggestions and ideas regarding the regulatory processes and related matters. He also suggested that they should take extra efforts to inform the general public in simple language about the vaccine," the PMO further added. The potential of various platforms for vaccine development was also discussed, the statement said.

Matters relating to logistics, transport, cold chain etc in respect of delivering the vaccines were also discussed.

All the vaccine candidates discussed are at different stages of trials and detailed data and results are expected early next year onwards, it added.

This was the second such interaction that the PM will have with the teams working to develop the Covid-19 vaccine. On Saturday, the PM was in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

The total coronavirus cases in India have mounted to 94,31,691 with 38,772 new infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,37,139 after 443 more fatalities were reported.