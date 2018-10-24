PM Modi lauds India's youth for leveraging power of technology

New Delhi, Oct 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the role of IT sector in India's developmentas he launched the 'Main Nahin Hum' portal and mobile application.

The portal, which works on the theme "Self4Society", will enable IT professionals and organisations to bring together their efforts towards social causes and service to society on one platform.

Addressing the gathering of IT professionals, he lauded the youth for making use of technology in a wonderful manner. "India's youngsters are leveraging the power of technology wonderfully. They are using technology not only for themselves but also for the welfare of others. This is a great sign," he said.

"Every effort, however big or small, must be valued. Governments may have schemes and budgets but the success of any initiative lies in public involvement," he said.

The PM also said, "More people are paying taxes because they have faith that their money is being used properly and for the welfare of people."

He also touched upon the Swachh Bharat Mission and said, "The symbol of the Swachh Bharat Mission is the specs of Bapu, the inspiration is Bapu and we are fulfilling Bapu's vision."

The 'Main Nahin Hum' portal is expected to help catalyse greater collaboration towards the service of the weaker sections of society, especially by leveraging the benefits of technology. It is also expected to generate wider participation of interested people who are motivated to work for the benefit of society.

The Prime Minister has regularly highlighted the significant contribution of the IT industry and its workforce in showcasing the spirit of Indian enterprise.