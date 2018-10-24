PM Modi interacts with IT professionals: Highlights

New Delhi, Oct 24: Prime Minister Narendra is interacting with IT professionals on Self4Society -- volunteering efforts in the social sector. The Prime Minister has regularly highlighted the significant contribution of the IT industry and its workforce in showcasing the spirit of Indian enterprise.

Professionals, experts and technocrats from all over India are taking part in the event, a government release said.

Here are the highlights of his speech

Delighted to participate with IT professionals and tech-enthusiasts.

I am sure people want to work for others, they want to serve society and bring a positive difference.

Every effort, however big or small, must be valued. Governments may have schemes and budgets but the success of any initiative lies in public involvement.

Let us think about how we can use our strengths to bring a positive difference in the lives of others.

I am seeing that India's youngsters are leveraging the power of technology wonderfully. They are using technology not only for themselves but also for the welfare of others. I see this as a wonderful sign.

There are many start-ups in the social sector. More power to youngsters doing such wonderful things.

It is essential to step out of our comfort zone. There is so much to learn and discover.

Sudha Murthy, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation is the first person to ask the the question to Prime Ministers. Talks about Infy's initiatives in CSR.

Infosys Foundation has built 14000 toilets, 7,000 libraries, says Sudha Murthy, chairperson of the foundation.

Second question comes from an employee of Tech Mahindra in Hyderabad.

The symbol of the Swachh Bharat Mission is the specs of Mahatma Gandhi, the inspiration is Bapu and we are fulfilling his vision.

On many occasions, what 'Sarkar' can't do, 'Sanskar' can do. Let us make cleanliness a part of our value systems.