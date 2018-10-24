  • search

PM Modi interacts with IT professionals: Highlights

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 24: Prime Minister Narendra is interacting with IT professionals on Self4Society -- volunteering efforts in the social sector. The Prime Minister has regularly highlighted the significant contribution of the IT industry and its workforce in showcasing the spirit of Indian enterprise.

    Narendra Modi

    Professionals, experts and technocrats from all over India are taking part in the event, a government release said.

    Here are the highlights of his speech

    • Delighted to participate with IT professionals and tech-enthusiasts.
    • I am sure people want to work for others, they want to serve society and bring a positive difference.
    • Every effort, however big or small, must be valued. Governments may have schemes and budgets but the success of any initiative lies in public involvement.
    • Let us think about how we can use our strengths to bring a positive difference in the lives of others.
    • I am seeing that India's youngsters are leveraging the power of technology wonderfully. They are using technology not only for themselves but also for the welfare of others. I see this as a wonderful sign.
    • There are many start-ups in the social sector. More power to youngsters doing such wonderful things.
    • It is essential to step out of our comfort zone. There is so much to learn and discover.
    • Sudha Murthy, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation is the first person to ask the the question to Prime Ministers. Talks about Infy's initiatives in CSR.
    • Infosys Foundation has built 14000 toilets, 7,000 libraries, says Sudha Murthy, chairperson of the foundation.
    • Second question comes from an employee of Tech Mahindra in Hyderabad.
    • The symbol of the Swachh Bharat Mission is the specs of Mahatma Gandhi, the inspiration is Bapu and we are fulfilling his vision.
    • On many occasions, what 'Sarkar' can't do, 'Sanskar' can do. Let us make cleanliness a part of our value systems.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi it professionals

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue