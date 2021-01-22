World's largest vaccination drive possible because of India's brave medical fraternity: PM

We stand by decision on Article 370, CAA: PM Modi in Varanasi

Social distancing is the only solution: PM Modi while interacting with citizens of Varanasi

Varanasi can lead as an example in making India self-reliant: PM Modi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi on Friday via video conferencing.

The participants in the interaction shared their first hand experience of vaccination, the Prime Minister''s Office (PMO) said on Thursday.

Talking through video conference with beneficiaries and those administrating the shots, the prime minister expressed pride over the development of two vaccines in the country to tackle coronavirus.

"The world''s largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation," Modi had tweeted on Thursday.

"This interaction would give first hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback," he had said.

The prime minister had launched the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.

The numbers actually reporting so far for getting vaccinated have so far been less than expected.

Here are the Highlights:

Newest First Oldest First World's largest vaccination drive is possible because of India's brave medical fraternity. I request people of Kashi to quickly complete the first group so that vaccination for second group can begin: PM I am honoured that I got the chance to interact with the medical fraternity at Varanasi who is at the forefront of leading World's Largest Vaccine Drive in India: PM Prime Minister interacts with Senior Lab Technician Ramesh at Varanasi. Ramesh says that people are enthusiastically getting vaccinated at hospitals. I request hospitals to set their targets and accelerate the vaccination drive: PM PM interacts with Dr V Shukla at Varanasi. Dr Shukla says that he sees enthusiasm for the vaccines among the people.Says,he is proud that India has left behind developed nations in making indigenous COVID vaccines. Swachhta, toilets and clean drinking water also contributed in the fight against Covid-19. Today even the senior citizens of our country are ready to fight with the deadly virus: PM In the first phase, over 20,000 health professionals will be vaccinated at 15 vaccination centres in Varanasi. I congratulate all doctors and medical staff for the same: PM I thank the scientists who worked day and night on the vaccine. The credit entirely goes to the medical fraternity: PM PM interacts with one of the beneficiaries Rani Ji who is also a vaccinator. Rani Ji says that she believes she is lucky & blessed that she is the chosen for distributing the vaccine amongst the masses. I always stood by the scientists. Today healthcare workers are the priority for vaccination: PM One of the beneficiaries Pushpa Ji says that she was happy to be chosen first for the vaccination. Says, she has not received any side effects from the vaccine & everyone should get it 2021 has started with very auspicious resolutions. It is said of Kashi that here auspiciousness turns into Siddhi. The result of this accomplishment is that today the world's Largest Vaccine Drive is going on in our country: PM PM Shri @narendramodi now interacting with Covid Vaccine Beneficiaries and Vaccinators of #Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/OQmdlwcGKE — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) January 22, 2021 The participants sharing their first hand experience of vaccination Today I am here to resolve your queries about vaccination. PM I always strive to work for people of Kashi. We have successfully made two 'Made in India' vaccines: PM PM Narendra Modi interacts with Beneficiaries and Vaccinators of COVID vaccination drive in Varanasi The interaction comes as over a million health workers have now been vaccinated, with over 230,000 getting doses on Thursday alone. Modi tweeted the interaction will be a first-hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback as the world’s largest vaccination drive is underway in India and front-line warriors are getting vaccinated. The PMO said the interaction follows Modi''s continuous dialogue and discussion with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world''s largest vaccination drive.

Varanasi is Modi''s Lok Sabha constituency.

He had launched the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.