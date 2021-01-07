PM Modi to dedicate New Rewari, New Madar section of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor to the Nation

PM Modi inaugurates Western Dedicated Freight Corridor via video-conferencing

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) via video-conferencing.

PM Modi also flagged off the world's first double-stack long-haul 1.5-km-long container train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli-New Kishangarh during the event. The governors and chief ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana, along with railway minister Piyush Goyal, were also present on the occasion.

Coronavirus cases: India records 20,346 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The New Rewari-New Madar section of the WDFC is situated in Haryana (approximately 79 km in Mahendragarh and Rewari districts) and Rajasthan (approximately 227 km in Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar districts).

According to reports, it consists of nine newly-built DFC stations, of which six are crossing stations -- New Dabla, New Bhagega, New Sri Madhopur, New Pachar Malikpur, New Sakun and New Kishangarh -- while the other three at New Rewari, New Ateli and New Phulera are junction stations.

US lawmakers seek immediate removal of Donald Trump after US Capitol storming

It is also said that the opening of this stretch will benefit various industries in the Rewari, Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera and Kishangarh areas of Haryana and Rajasthan and also enable a better usage of the container depot of the CONCOR at Kathuwas.

With the inauguration of this section, a seamless connectivity between the WDFC and the EDFC will be achieved. Earlier, the 351-km New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of the EDFC was dedicated to the nation by the prime minister on December 29.