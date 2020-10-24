PM Modi inaugurates three development projects in Gujarat

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated three development projects in Gujarat and congratulated the state for the "marvellous" work the state has done in the irrigation sector. "All these three projects are symbols of Gujarat's prosperity," PM Modi said in his online address.

Inaugurating Kisan Sarvoday Yojana, under which farmers will be able to avail power supply from 5 am to 9 pm for irrigation purposes, PM Modi said, "Farmers will get day-time power supply. Those who know about agriculture are aware that farmers get electricity only at night. But now this will change for Gujarat farmers. But there should be more focus to save water. One drop, more crop should be our mantra. If we waste water as we will be getting water throughout the day, then the purpose will be defeated."

Several districts, including Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi and Gir-Somnath have been covered under the scheme for 2020-21. The rest will be included in a phased manner by 2022-23.

Inaugurating the second project, which is Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said, "Nowadays children are also affected by heart diease. This hospital will cater to not only Gujarat but also to the rest of India."

Mount Girnar got a ropeway on Saturday which is the fourth ropeway in the state. "The project was stalled for years. This will create employment opportunities for youth. Once we provide ease-of-living and ease-of-travelling to tourists, we will be able to convert several circuits in Gujarat global tourist spots," the prime minister said.