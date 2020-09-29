PM Modi inaugurates six mega projects in Uttarakhand under 'Namami Gange Mission'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the "Namami Gange Mission" through a video conference.

PM Modi hits out, says 'those opposing farm laws are insulting farmers'|Oneindia News

PM Modi launched a logo of Jal Jeevan Mission, via video conferencing and also launches six mega projects in Uttarakhand under 'Namami Gange Mission'.

"In the past decades, huge initiatives were taken up to clean river Ganga but those initiatives had neither public participation nor farsightedness. As a result, water of river Ganga was never cleaned," PM Modi sad at launch of 6 mega projects in Uttarakhand under Namami Gange Mission.

India-Denmark agree to elevate relations to a Green Strategic Partnership

On Monday, the Prime Minister's Office said that the projects include construction of a 68 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP), upgradation of the existing 27 MLD STP at Jagjeetpur in Haridwar and construction of an 18 MLD STP at Sarai in Haridwar.

Uttar Pradesh: Teenage Dalit girl, gang-raped in Hathras, dies at AIIMS

He will also inaugurate 'Ganga Avalokan', the first museum on Ganga aimed at showcasing the culture, biodiversity and rejuvenation activities done in the river. The museum is located at Chandi Ghat, Haridwar.

In Rishikesh, a 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat will be inaugurated, the PMO said. The Haridwar-Rishikesh zone contributes about 80 per cent waste water load into Ganga, and the inauguration of these STPs will play a significant role in keeping the holy river clean, it said.