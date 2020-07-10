PM Modi inaugurates Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh via video conference

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 750-megawatt Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project, that has now claimed to be Asia's largest, in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

PM Modi dedicated the mega solar power plant, which the government has said will reduce emission equivalent to approximately 15 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide every year, to the nation through a video conference.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "Solar energy is going to be a major medium of energy needs not only today, but in the 21st century because solar energy is sure, pure and secure."

"Rewa has scripted history. Rewa is identified with the name of mother Narmada and the white tiger. Now, the name of Asia's largest solar power project has also been added," he said.

"I congratulate the people of Rewa and Madhya Pradesh and give them my best wishes. This solar plant of Rewa will help in making this entire area a big centre of energy in this decade," PM Modi further added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of new and renewable energy RK Singh and oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among those who were present during the inauguration.

The Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), a joint venture of state-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (MPUVNL), comprises three solar generating units of 250MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land inside a solar park with a total area of 1500 hectare.

This is the first renewable energy project to supply to an institutional customer outside the state, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). It will get 24 per cent of energy from the project with the remaining 76 per cent being supplied to the state discoms of Madhya Pradesh.