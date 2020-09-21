PM Modi inaugurates nine highway projects, Internet Service in Bihar via video conference

New Delhi, Sep 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took part in the inauguration ceremony of nine highway projects in Bihar, through video conference. PM Modi will also inaugurate "Ghar Tak Fibre Project" where all 45,945 villages of Bihar will be connected through Optical Fibre Internet Service.

According to reports, the proposed highways will help in the state's development as better connectivity, especially with the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, will encourage economic growth in the area.

Earlier, the PMO described the fibre internet services programme as a "prestigious project" covering all 45,945 villages of Bihar which will enable a "digital revolution" to reach the state's remotest corner. The Department of Telecom, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Common Service Centres (CSC) will execute the project.

"The project would also entail implementation of one wi-fi and five free-of-cost connections to government Institutions like primary schools, anganwadi centres, Aasha workers and Jeevika Didi," the release said.

"This project will lead to digital services like e-education, e-agriculture, tele-medicine, tele-law and other social security schemes to be easily available to all citizens of Bihar at the click of the button," it added.