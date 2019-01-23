PM Modi inaugurates Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Museum at Red Fort

New Delhi, Jan 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Subhash Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort in New Delhi, to mark the 122nd birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

In a tribute to Netaji, the prime minister also visited the Yaad-e-Jallian Museum, (museum on the Jallianwala Bagh and World War I) and the Museum on 1857-India's first war of Independence and Drishyakala-Museum on Indian Art.

Remembering Bose on his birth anniversary, Modi called him a "stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free and leads a life of dignity." "I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. We are committed to fulfilling his ideas and creating a strong India," he wrote on Twitter.

The Museum on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Indian National Army provides a detailed account of the nationalist leader and the history of Indian National Army. It also showcases various artefacts related to Netaji and INA. The artefacts include wooden chair and sword used by him and medals, badges, uniforms, among other artefacts related to INA.

The Yaad-e-Jallian Museum provides an authentic account of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre that happened on April 13, 1919. The museum will also showcase the heroism, valour and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the World War-I.

The Museum on 1857-India's first war of Independence portrays the historical narrative of the 1857 war of independence, showcasing the valour and sacrifices made by Indians during the period.

The museum inauguration comes weeks after the government renamed three Andaman islands after Bose. The three islands - Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island - will now be called Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep, respectively.

The foundation stone of museum dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was laid on October 21, 2018. It marked the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Azad Hind Government, formed by the leader.