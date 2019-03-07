PM Modi inaugurates Nagpur Metro

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Nagpur Metro via video conferencing on Thursday. PM Modi congratulated to the people of the city for this feat.

PM Modi said, "The dream of the people of Nagpur, of having a metro is now fulfilled. The Shilanyas of the Nagpur Metro was done by me and today I have the honour of inaugurating the Metro."

"The Nagpur Metro will provide Suvidha and Suraksha. At the same time, it will help reduce pollution and traffic jams, " said PM Modi.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi playing into hands of Rafale competitors: Union Minister RS Prasad

Speaking about the metro project, PM Modi said, "The Nagpur Metro is a futuristic infrastructure project. The construction of the Metro gave opportunities to many local youngsters. The coming of a Metro in a place like Nagpur will enhance development in the city."

Also, Pm talked about 'One Nation, One Card' system launched in Ahmedabad. "We are moving towards a 'One Nation, One Card' system that will add to the convenience for many citizens. Common Mobility Cards, RuPay cards and BHIMApp indicate the rising influence of digital transactions in our country, " said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday launched 'One Nation, One Card' for transport mobility at a function in Ahmedabad . The indigenous automatic fare collection system based on the 'One Nation, One Card' model ie National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is the first of its kind in India. India's first indigenously developed payment eco-system for transport consisting of NCMC Card, SWEEKAR (Swachalit Kiraya: Automatic Fare Collection System) and SWAGAT (Swachalit Gate) is based on NCMC Standards.