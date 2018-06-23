PM Modi inaugurates Mohanpura Irrigation project in Rajgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs. 4,000 crore Mohanpura Irrigation project in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgadh district on Saturday. Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present.

PM Modi said it was his privilege to inaugurate the Mohanpura Irrigation project for the people of Madhya Pradesh.

While addressing the public rally after inaugurating the project, PM said, "The presence of huge number people testifies the fact that is how much you believe the Government, its policies.

This shows that people, engaged in spreading confusion in the country, are cut off the ground reality."

"Today, the Centre or the BJP-ruled states are following the path of Doctor Mukherjee's vision. Whether Skill India mission, Start-up India plan or Make in India, all these will give you a glimpse of Doctor Mukherjee's ideas," PM Modi said.

PM assured that Rajgadh District is going to leave behind its identity of being backward. "The Government has taken the decision to develop it as aspiring districts or aspirational District. Your district will now be working steadily in health, education, sanitation, nutrition, water Conservancy, agriculture sectors," he said.

On the success of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, he said that so far 4 Crore women in the country have benefited from free LPG cylinders connections. "A free gas connection has been given to nearly 40 lakh women in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

"Regarding government schemes, I am talking to different people. Three days ago I spoke to a farmer from Jhabua district. A farmer sister told me how the drip irrigation has made a tremendous contribution to improve tomato cultivation."

In a veiled attack against Congress, PM said, "This government government respects labour of people. Some people's attitude towards labour may not be positive, but the Government's efforts towards the working class are in public domain. Over 85 lakh people in Madhya Pradesh have availed the MUDRA scheme."

