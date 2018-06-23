English

PM Modi inaugurates Mohanpura Irrigation project in Rajgarh

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs. 4,000 crore Mohanpura Irrigation project in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgadh district on Saturday. Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Madhya Pradeshs Rajgadh district. Courtesy: ANI news
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgadh district. Courtesy: ANI news

    PM Narendra Modi lauded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for restoring the lost glory of the state and taking it to great heights.

    PM Modi said it was his privilege to inaugurate the Mohanpura Irrigation project for the people of Madhya Pradesh.

    While addressing the public rally after inaugurating the project, PM said, "The presence of huge number people testifies the fact that how much they believe the Government, its policies. This shows that people engaged in spreading confusion in the country are cut off the ground reality."

    "Today, the Centre or the BJP-ruled states are following on the path of Doctor Mukherjee's vision. Whether Skill India mission, Start-up India plan or Make in India, all these will give you a glimpse of Doctor Mukherjee's ideas," PM Modi said.

    PM assured that Rajgadh District is going to leave behind its tag of being backward.

    "The Government has taken the decision to develop it as aspiring districts or aspirational District. Your district will now be working steadily in health, education, sanitation, nutrition, water conservation, agriculture sectors," he said.

    On the success of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, PM said that so far 4 Crore women in the country have benefited from free LPG cylinder connections.

    "A free gas connection has been given to nearly 40 lakh women in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

    "Regarding government schemes, I am talking to different people. Three days ago I spoke to a farmer from Jhabua district. A farmer sister told me how the drip irrigation has made a tremendous contribution to improve tomato cultivation."

    In a veiled attack against Congress, PM said, "This government respects labour of people. Some people's attitude towards labourers may not be positive, but the Government's efforts towards the welfare of the working class are in public domain. Over 85 lakh people in Madhya Pradesh have availed the MUDRA scheme."

    narendra modi bjp shivraj singh chouhan

