PM Modi inaugurates India’s first driverless train in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated India's first driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, connecting Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden along with the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on the Airport Express Line.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "The inauguration of the first driverless metro train shows how fast India is moving towards smart systems."

"First metro in the country was started with the efforts of Atal Ji. When our govt was formed in 2014, only 5 cities had metro services and today 18 cities have metro rail service. By 2025, we will take this service to more than 25 cities," the Prime Minister said.

The prime Minister also also launched the National Common Mobility Card, an inter-operable transport facility that allows users to pay for travel, toll duties, retail shopping, and withdraw money using one card.