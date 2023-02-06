BBC's bid to dent PM Modi's image yields zero result; survey declares him most popular leader in the world

All you need to know about Asia's largest HAL helicopter facility that PM Modi will inaugurate on Feb 6

The importance of HAL’s Helicopter Factory in Tumakuru which will be dedicated to nation by PM on Feb 6

PM Modi inaugurates India Energy Week in Bengaluru

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Feb 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address by expressing condolence over the deaths in Turkey and Syria after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook the nation. "We are all looking at the destructive earthquake that hit Turkey. There are reports of the deaths of several people as well as damage. Damages are suspected even in countries near Turkey. The sympathies of the 140 crore people of India are with all earthquake-affected people," he said.

Talking about the event, he said, "The energy sector plays a major role in deciding the future of the world in the 21st century. India is one of the strongest voices today in developing new resources of energy and in the energy transition."

"Bengaluru is a city filled with the energy of technology, talent and innovation. Just like me, you too must be feeling the young energy here. This is the first major energy event in India's G20 presidency calendar. I welcome everyone to the India Energy Week event," the PM added.

Event India Energy Week was born out of the longstanding vision of PM for India's role in the global energy transition while ensuring India's energy security, affordability and accessibility to Indian citizens, Hardeep Puri, Petroleum Minister at India Energy Week, said at the event, which is held from February 6 to 8.

"As India's first comprehensive energy event, covering the entire value chain in its year of G20 presidency, IEW 2023 is a key discussion platform in the G20 calendar," Hardeep Puri added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the twin-cooktop model of the solar cooking system, developed by Indian Oil, at the India Energy Week 2023 event, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/UwWpBFaJhf — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023