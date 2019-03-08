Those seeking proof of air strike 'appeasing' Pakistan: Modi

New Delhi, Mar 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after inaugurating Hindon Airbase for commercial use in Ghaziabad, requested 'Pakistan Pleasers' to stop asking for Balakot air strike proof. He added that it was Pakistan who started crying in a tweet from 5 am on Feb 26.

"Will you (people) do anything that appeases Pakistan or makes Pakistan clap? But some of our Opposition leaders have been doing the same for the past 10 days. Identify these people, they are not worried about the country, but scared of going behind the bars and that is why they want to capture power at the Centre," Modi said at a public meeting.

Pointing about a tweet by a Pakistan Army spokesperson about the air strike, Modi said: "Is Pakistan 'moorkh' (stupid) that it would say that we have been struck? But this is our people asking for proof. Opposition parties can hear it loud and clear... the trust of 130-crore people is my proof. Please stop games that appease Pakistan."

Hindon Airbase for commercial use:

PM Modi inaugurated Hindon Airbase for commercial use on Friday. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik were also present.

In the new airbase, only 80-seater aircraft will be allowed to operate. The Civil Enclave at the Air Force Station will be used to connect regional destinations to the national capital.

Under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) or the regional connectivity scheme seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as provide air tickets at affordable rates. Civil enclaves are part of airports of armed forces that are used for civilian aircraft.

The land on which the government plans to build infrastructure for civilian flights are in Sikandarpur village, next to the base's perimeter wall.

