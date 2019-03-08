PM Modi inaugurates Hindon Airbase for commercial use

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after inaugurating Hindon Airbase for commercial use in Ghaziabad, requested 'Pakistan Pleasers' to stop asking for Balakot air strike proof. He added that it was Pakistan who started crying in a tweet from 5 am on Feb 26.

PM Modi inaugurated Hindon Airbase for commercial use on Friday. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik were also present.

In the new airbase, only 80-seater aircraft will be allowed to operate. The Civil Enclave at the Air Force Station will be used to connect regional destinations to the national capital.

Under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) or the regional connectivity scheme seeks to connect unserved and underserved airports as well as provide air tickets at affordable rates. Civil enclaves are part of airports of armed forces that are used for civilian aircraft.

The land on which the government plans to build infrastructure for civilian flights are in Sikandarpur village, next to the base's perimeter wall.