    PM Modi inaugurates first 'Make in India' Metro coach in Mumbai

    By Shreya
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first coach for Mumbai Metro manufactured under the 'Make in India' programme.

    The three metro projects all elevated lines that Modi will announce are 9.2-km Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) metro-10 corridor; 12.8-km Wadala-CST metro-11 corridor and 20.7-km Kalyan-Taloja metro-12 corridor.

    Image credit: ANI
    During the visit, Modi will also perform bhoomipujan for the controversial Metro Bhavan at the Aarey Colony, a major green lung of the city.

    Chandrayaan 2 UPDATE: The best is yet to come, says PM Modi to ISRO scientists

    Mharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Friday wrote to the Prime Minister's Office alleging tendering scams in the proposed Metro Bhavan here as well as construction of 90,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

    The 32-storey Metro Bhavan, which will be the integrated operations and control centre for the proposed 14 metro lines in and around Mumbai, is proposed to be built on a 20,387 sq mt plot with a developable area of 1,14,088 sq mt within Aarey Colony.

    The houses under the PMAY are being built by state-run planning agency City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

    PM Modi will also visit Aurangabad to address a state-level Mahila Saksham Melava or a meet of self-help groups organised by Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (UMED).

    PM will inaugurate AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City) business and administrative building and dedicate DMIC AURIC City to the nation.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 12:39 [IST]
