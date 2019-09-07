PM Modi inaugurates first 'Make in India' Metro coach in Mumbai

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Mumbai, Sep 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first coach for Mumbai Metro manufactured under the 'Make in India' programme.

The coach, the first in the list of 500 to be delivered to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, has been built by Bharat Earth Movers (BEML) at its Bengaluru facility in flat 75 days.

The three metro projects all elevated lines that Modi will announce are 9.2-km Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) metro-10 corridor; 12.8-km Wadala-CST metro-11 corridor and 20.7-km Kalyan-Taloja metro-12 corridor.

During the visit, Modi will also perform bhoomipujan for the controversial Metro Bhavan at the Aarey Colony, a major green lung of the city.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Friday wrote to the Prime Minister's Office alleging tendering scams in the proposed Metro Bhavan here as well as the construction of 90,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The 32-storey Metro Bhavan, which will be the integrated operations and control centre for the proposed 14 metro lines in and around Mumbai, is proposed to be built on a 20,387 sq mt plot with a developable area of 1,14,088 sq mt within Aarey Colony.

The houses under the PMAY are being built by state-run planning agency City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

PM Modi will also visit Aurangabad to address a state-level Mahila Saksham Melava or a meet of self-help groups organised by Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (UMED).

PM will inaugurate AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City) business and administrative building and dedicate DMIC AURIC City to the nation.