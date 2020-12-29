PM Modi all set to flag off 100th Kisan Rail from Maharashtra to West Bengal

PM Modi inaugurates dedicated freight corridor, says it will play major role to make India self-reliant

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor via video conferencing.

These freight corridors will play a major role in making India self-reliant. Be it traders, farmers or consumers, everyone will be benefitted from these, the PM said.

The PM said that earlier freight and passenger trains used to run on the same track. In the past 6 years, the government has focused on better connectivity, he also said. These special corridors for carriage trains will ensure that the passenger trains run on time. It will also ensure that the carriage trains will run at three times the speed and carry twice the load, the PM further added.

The PM also inaugurated the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's operation control centre at Prayagraj in UP through video conferencing.

The PM also said that this opens up new avenues of freight transport, increases the speed of goods trains and will also decongest the Kanpur-Delhi railway line.

Today, when India is moving fast towards becoming the biggest economic power of the world, then best connectivity is the priority, the PM said. Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor brings new vistas of opportunities for local industries. The PM also said that the government is planning to start two dedicated freight corridors, while also adding that this corridor will bring economic opportunities to the small industries.

With the start of the freight corridor, India will become an attractive destination, the PM also added.