PM Modi inaugurates curtain raiser activities of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event and will flagg off the 'Padyatra' (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad later today.

Modi said,''Today's Amrit Mahtsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India's people. Going 'Vocal For Local' is a wonderful tribute to Bapu & our great freedom fighters.''

The event marks the beginning of 75-week long celebration up to Independence Day next year.

After paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister garlanded a portrait of Bapu at Hriday Kunj, Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. He also saw pictures, magazines and other collections at a special exhibition near Abhay Ghat in the city.

The event is expected to begin with Modi addressing a gathering on a ground readied near Abhay Ghat, resting place of late prime minister Morarji Desai at around 10.30 am, which will be attended by Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and others.