Modi offers prayers at Jangamwadi Math in Varanasi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Varanasi, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district to inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super specialty Government hospital at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU.

Modi offered prayers at the Jangamwadi Math. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa were also present.

Modi will also unveil a 63 ft statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya during the inauguration. The 'pancha loha' statue is the tallest statue of the leader in the country.

Over 200 artisans have worked for almost a year in order to complete the structure.

He will also flag off IRCTC's Maha Kaal Express through video link. The train will connect the three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 16th, 2020

The Prime Minister is slated to first participate in the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul.

He shall also be releasing the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages, according to an official statement. Dr Chandrasekhar Shivacharya Mahaswami, Head of the Gurukul, said Modi would also release a mobile app of the Granth.

A two-day exhibition -- 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' -- will also be inaugurated by Modi at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul. He will interact with buyers and artisans coming from different countries of the world including America, England and Australia.

'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' will showcase products from over 100 artisans from all over Uttar Pradesh. Artists and weavers at the event will also be imparted skills for improving the quality and branding of their wares suitable to the larger national and international markets.