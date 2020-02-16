  • search
Trending Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump
For Varanasi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Modi offers prayers at Jangamwadi Math in Varanasi

    By
    |

    Varanasi, Feb 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district to inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super specialty Government hospital at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital at BHU.

    Modi offered prayers at the Jangamwadi Math. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa were also present.

    Modi offers prayers at Jangamwadi Math in Varanasi

    Modi will also unveil a 63 ft statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya during the inauguration. The 'pancha loha' statue is the tallest statue of the leader in the country.

    Over 200 artisans have worked for almost a year in order to complete the structure.

    He will also flag off IRCTC's Maha Kaal Express through video link. The train will connect the three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi, Ujjain and Omkareshwar.

      NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 16th, 2020

      The Prime Minister is slated to first participate in the closing ceremony of the Centenary Celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul.

      He shall also be releasing the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages, according to an official statement. Dr Chandrasekhar Shivacharya Mahaswami, Head of the Gurukul, said Modi would also release a mobile app of the Granth.

      A two-day exhibition -- 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' -- will also be inaugurated by Modi at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul. He will interact with buyers and artisans coming from different countries of the world including America, England and Australia.

      'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' will showcase products from over 100 artisans from all over Uttar Pradesh. Artists and weavers at the event will also be imparted skills for improving the quality and branding of their wares suitable to the larger national and international markets.

      More VARANASI News

      Read more about:

      narendra modi varanasi uttar pradesh

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X