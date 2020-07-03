  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China PM Modi in Leh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires fresh salvo over border standoff

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 03: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over Chinese intrusions at the LAC, saying while Ladakhis claim that China has taken their land, the PM says otherwise and someone is "lying".

    "Ladakhis say: China took our land. PM says: Nobody took our land. Obviously, someone is lying," he wrote on a Twitter.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi also shared the voices of some Ladakhis in a video alleging that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.

    The Congress leader's dig at PM comes when he's visiting Nimu, a forward location in Leh to interact with the personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

    Accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the prime minister reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said, adding that Modi was briefed by senior Army officers.

    Gandhi has accused the prime minister of "surrendering" Indian land to China and "lying" on the border standoff issue.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi china

    Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 15:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue